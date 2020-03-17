NSC: Students urged to return to hometowns during shutdown

Foreign students who decide to remain in the country and stay in public and private IPT facilities must report to the management of the IPTs and are subject to the applicable laws. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Students should return to their hometowns during the movement control order period from tomorrow until the end of this month, the National Security Council (NSC) said today.

NSC said all students in private and public higher education institutions (IPT) in the country should go back to their respective hometowns while foreign students are “encouraged” to return to their countries during this movement control order period.

“All public and private local students should be directed back to their respective homes during this duration, while foreign students are advised to return to their country during this period.

“Students returning to their home countries are not allowed to return to Malaysia as long as the movement control order is in force. Foreign students who decide to remain in the country and stay in public and private IPT facilities must report to the management of the IPTs and are subject to the applicable laws,” NSC said in a list of frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) today.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced a government order effective from tomorrow that would require Malaysians to stop all public gatherings and shut down any non-essential businesses and stores, with only places selling daily necessities and essential services such as transportation, food supply, health, pharmacies, banking and utilities allowed to continue operations.

This includes all schools, IPTs and other learning institutions.

NSC also said all Malaysians, including students who are currently studying and working abroad, are allowed to return back to the country during the period but will be subjected to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Any Malaysian who is overseas can return home during this period. However, the individual must perform self-quarantine health checks and quarantines to reduce the risk of infection or to spread the infection to others,” said the NSC.

In a related matter, NSC also said foreign spouses of Malaysians can also return to the country during the period but need to provide proof of their respective marriage.

“Provided the couple can prove the validity of the marriage either registered with the Malaysian government or the Government of their home country. Couples need to perform a self-examination of quarantine (voluntary health and quarantine) to reduce the likelihood of infection or spreading the infection to others,” said the NSC.