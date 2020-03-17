Singapore minister: About 10,000 Malaysian workers matched with temporary housing amid movement control order

Commuters entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint today. After Malaysia announced a 14-day lockdown starting Wednesday, some Malaysian residents are preparing to stay in Singapore to continue working here. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 17 — About 10,000 Malaysian workers who have chosen to stay in Singapore since Malaysia announced a lockdown on Monday have been matched to temporary accommodations here, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo this evening.

Teo, who was speaking at a press briefing by the Covid-19 ministerial taskforce, added that as temporary move, the Singapore Government will be providing S$50 per worker per day — capped at 14 days — to support employers which may have to incur additional costs due to the new measures imposed by Malaysia.

“Employers mostly can find the accommodation (for their Malaysian workers) on their own and by and large, we have enough capacity to help them, so I’m confident that all their needs will be met,” she said.

Separately, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong reiterated that there was no added risk of the virus spreading if droves of Malaysians arrive in Singapore ahead of the 11.59pm Tuesday deadline to avoid the lockdown.

This is because the individuals who are coming over are those who commute across the border day in and day out, and therefore, there is no additional risk as “these are not new people coming”, he pointed out.

He added that the priority now for the Singapore authorities is to ensure there is enough accommodation for these workers. — TODAY