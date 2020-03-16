United Nations Association Malaysia urges Putrajaya to step up efforts to contain Covid-19

Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the immediate task of the new government must be focused on tackling several pressing issues facing the country, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The United Nations Association Malaysia (Unam) has called on the government to put in place a better plan to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its acting president Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the new government, under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, must also be strongly committed to stemming corruption and power abuse and subscribe to the core values of integrity, professionalism and respect for diversity.

“Unam calls on the government to firmly commit towards good governance and accountability with an institutional reform agenda that would result in efficiency and competitiveness eschewing corruption and power abuse.

“The immediate task of the new government must be focused on tackling several pressing issues facing the country, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic,” Razali said in a statement.

“The government must put in place a stronger and more effective national pandemic plan with a high quality health response leaving no one behind; while at the same time addressing the fiscal deficit and decline in revenue impacted by the Covid-19.”