Sri Ram to know Covid-19 test results tomorrow

Lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, will know whether or not he has been infected by Covid-19, tomorrow.

When contacted by Bernama, the former Federal Court Judge said the test was conducted by a team of medical personnel led by Dr Ashween Kaur at a medical centre here, last week.

“The result will be known tomorrow. But, I’m perfectly fine, I will continue with the 1MDB trial this Thursday,” he said confidently.

Last Thursday, Sri Ram informed High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah who was presiding 1MDB trial that he was asked to be tested for the second time due to his close contact with two Patients-Under-Investigation (PUI) of Covid-19.

On the same day, the trial was vacated after the court was informed that Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s sister-in-law had had close contact with a Covid-19 patient and she, in turn, had contact with Muhammad Shafee on March 12.

On Friday, it was reported that Muhammad Shafee and his entire defence team have all tested negative for the virus.

Justice Sequerah had fixed this Thursday to continue the trial.

When the hearing resumes, Muhammad Shafee is expected to continue cross-examining the ninth prosecution witness, who is former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same funds. — Bernama