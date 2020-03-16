Covid-19: All mosque activities cancelled for 10 days, says minister

Worshippers wear protective mask as they pray during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — All activities in mosques and suraus, including congregational prayers, are to be suspended for 10 days starting from today, minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced today.

Zulkifli, who was serving as the Federal Territories Mufti, said this decision applies to the Federal Territories, but said it would be up to the respective state Islamic authorities to decide on the implementation of the 10-day suspension.

Zulkifli made the announcement after receiving the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on what was decided at a meeting yesterday involving a special committee of a national-level council on Islamic affairs.

He said the meeting yesterday at the Hotel Pulse Grande, Putrajaya had decided that “all activities in mosques and surau including Friday prayers and congregational prayers are postponed starting from March 17-26, 2020”.

“Mosque and surau committees are recommended to carry out cleaning and disinfection operations as a safety measure to avoid infection. The ten (10) day period is subject to the advice and views of the Health Ministry of Malaysia,” he said in his announcement today.

Zulkifli said the meeting had also decided on funeral arrangements in the event of deaths occurring due to Covid-19, with the management of the remains to be done according to a previous February 2015 decision by the same committee in its 107th meeting on how the remains of deceased Muslims suspected or confirmed of being infected with the Ebola virus.

He added the committee had decided that both the decisions regarding the 10-day suspension of mosque and surau activities, as well as the management of the remains of Muslim Covid-19 patients would be left to the respective state Islamic authorities’ consideration.

Malaysia currently has not recorded any deaths due to the Covid-19 virus.

