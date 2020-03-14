Health D-G: 41 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, all linked to Sri Petaling tabligh gathering

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 41 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Forty-one new positive Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 238, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement issued this evening, he said 37 of the new cases were under the Patient Under Investigation category, while the remaining four were close contact cases.

All of today’s new cases have been linked to the cluster involving the “itjimak tabligh” gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1, he added.

At the time of writing, 81 cases in Malaysia have now been confirmed as linked to the gathering attended by an estimated 16,000 people.

Singapore has reported new cases involving its citizens who participated in the event, as has Brunei with 38 confirmations.

Of the attendees, 14,500 were Malaysians and the rest were foreigners from around the region.

Dr Noor Hisham also tweeted that the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque is now closed to the public as deep cleaning and disinfection is carried out.

Masjid Seri Petaling telah ditutup utk kpd orang dr luar. Pelajar & jemaah tabligh yg sediada dlm masjid juga telah diletakkan di bawah perintah home surveillance. Disinfeksi juga telah dilaksanakan. Pd peringkat awal saringan & contact tracing dilakukan di kawasan masjid jamik. pic.twitter.com/zys2ZwZtX4 — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced in his statement that two Covid-19 patients, Case 35 and Case 61, had recovered and been discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

This raises to 35 the number of patients who have been discharged from the hospital, he added.

“At the moment, 203 cases are still hospitalised, of which five cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit and require breathing aid. These cases are also receiving antiviral medication,” he said in the statement.