PM admits Malaysia in for long haul after second wave of Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has conceded today that Malaysia will continue to face the novel coronavirus outbreak or Covid-19 for a long period of time, following the second wave of infections in the country.

In a special address over the matter tonight, the prime minister said this has been caused by the discovery of two new major clusters, including the recent “tabligh” event at a mosque in Sri Petaling.

“Up until today, there is an increase of new Covid-19 positive cases following the detection of two main clusters that mostly involve Malaysians.

With the current trend, this outbreak is estimated to continue for a period that is quite long. It will not be over in the near future,” Muhyiddin said in his speech.

