Fine if Perak MB is not Ahmad Faizal, says Perak PKR chief

IPOH, March 13 — Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak today said that the mentri besar post should be given to either Umno chairmen Datuk Saarani Mohamad or PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria instead of Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The Perak PKR chief said it was better to appoint someone less good as the MB when there is no suitable candidate at all.

“We can see that he (Ahmad Faizal) has been sidelined from getting any post in the federal government as the criteria set by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin is to have a degree and free from police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s screening.

“Maybe Ahmad Faizal should focus on one of these matters rather than demanding for the Perak mentri besar post,” he said in a statement.

Farhash also said that the prolonging of political crisis in Perak is due to Ahmad Faizal’s political games as the latter did not have a majority to be the MB.

He said that people are frustrated with the turmoil that has delayed Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s selection of the MB.

“The Perak Palace should not be burdened with their political game,” he said.

“The fact remains that Ahmad Faizal failed to conduct his duties properly when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was the administration.

“Day after day, we can see his foolishness and laxness in solving administration’s issues and the laundering of people’s rights which involves land, logging and tender,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal, Saarani and Razman have been nominated by their respective parties for the mentri besar post after the three parties reached an agreement to form a new state government under the Perikatan Nasional bloc.

The Perak Palace will announce the name of the new MB today, which then will be followed by the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar after Friday prayers at 3pm.