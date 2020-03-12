Sarawak’s Rainforest World Music Festival 2020 to proceed with stricter health measures

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said throughout this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival, a medical team would be on standby at the venue, Sarawak Cultural Village, while disinfection would be carried out daily. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 12 — Face masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners will be among the additional things at this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) as the state plans to proceed with the event from July 10 to 12 amid concerns over the current spread of Covid-19.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said throughout the event, a medical team would be on standby at the venue, Sarawak Cultural Village, while disinfection would be carried out daily.

“These strong, proactive measures clearly reflect Sarawak’s seriousness in reducing the impact of this health challenge on our tourism industry, at the same time restoring confidence in Sarawak as a safe destination and good alternative for travellers,” he said at the promotional launch of RWMF 2020, here.

He said the RWMF managed to attract 23,650 people from all parts of the world last year but he would not be expecting a similar figure this year following the growing health concerns over the spread of Covid-19 worldwide.

“Considering the current challenge that we are facing, we recognise that the number (of attendees at the festival) may not match that of 2019, yet we remain optimistic of being able to continue to attract festival goers worldwide, with more excitement and a varied line-up, creating a wholesome festive experience,” he added. — Bernama