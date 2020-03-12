Perlis mufti: Those who attended Sri Petaling gathering barred from mosques

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin urged any tabligh member experiencing early signs of Covid-19 to quickly undergo health examination and to only go to the mosque when they were confirmed free of the ailment. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, March 12 — Tabligh (Islamic movement) members from Perlis who attended a gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque at the end of last month are barred from going to the mosque and from performing congregational and Friday prayers.

Perlis Mufti, associate professor Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin urged any tabligh member experiencing early signs of Covid-19 to quickly undergo health examination and to only go to the mosque when they were confirmed free of the ailment.

‘’I wish to stress here, they (tabligh members) are barred from performing the congregational and Friday prayers at the mosque for fear of infecting others. We do not want such incidents to take place,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Asri also urged Muslims going to the mosque for prayers to use sanitisers and to cover their mouths if they coughed or sneezed.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) urged the participants attending the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque, Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1 to co-operate with it to prevent spread of Covid-19.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that, based on preliminary information, the tabligh gathering involved about 10,000 people from several countries including 5,000 from Malaysia. — Bernama