Logging in Kelantan is fine? Anwar asks if this is Environment Ministry’s official stance

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to the media on his first day as environment minister in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has slammed Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for defending logging activities in PAS-administered Kelantan, saying such a remark is irresponsible.

The PKR president also demanded the newly-formed Ministry of Environment explain if Tuan Ibrahim’s remark is its official stance.

“This was a remark that is careless and irresponsible. We should have instead drafted policies that will protect the environment, including forests.

“Is this the official stance of the ministry? Please respond immediately,” he posted on his account @anwaribrahim.

Yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim was quoted saying such logging activities are legal, and any negative perception against it was the result of Opposition politicians.

He also claimed that logging in Kelantan were ISO certified, but did not elaborate on the matter.

In 2016, the Malaysian Timber Certification Council suspended its Certificate for Forest Management issued to the Kelantan state government.

SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd made this decision after the Kelantan State Forestry Department failed to satisfactorily resolve the major no-conformity raised in the surveillance audit.