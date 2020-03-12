Brunei reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, all linked to event in Malaysia

The new cases have all been linked to the 53-year-old man who went to the 'tabligh' and returned on March 3. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — After recording its first ever coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case, Brunei reported that it now has 10 more confirmed infections, all of which were traced back to the tabligh event in Sri Petaling.

Bruneian health authorities said the new cases are all linked to the 53-year-old man who was found to have gone to the tabligh and returned on March 3.

“All 11 new cases are in stable condition, without high fevers or in need of respiratory aid,” Brunei’s health ministry said in a statement.

The new cases are contacts of the first man, including his 46-year-old wife and two children who did not travel with him to Malaysia.

Another was a 61-year-old man and his 30-year-old son who went to the event, with the latter later infecting his 33-year-old wife.

Others are attendees of the tabligh event in Kuala Lumpur and who returned home on March 4.

Around 90 Bruneians were at the same religious event at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 28 until March 3. They returned to Brunei Darussalam on different flights.

The five latest cases comprise a 34- and 32-year-old who returned to Brunei on March 4 on flight MH2594 from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, a 59-year-old who flew home on March 3 on AirAsia flight AK3541 from Kuala Lumpur to Miri and also later passed the virus on to his 52-year-old wife.

Investigations are still ongoing into the new cases, including contact tracing for all of the 11 cases and a quarantine order has been issued to all contacts of every case.

As of 2pm yesterday, more than 100 samples have been taken for testing of the Covid-19 virus of which 66 have been returned there.

Malaysian health authorities are also trying to track the attendees of the event and have asked them to contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre via its hotline at 03-8881 0200.



