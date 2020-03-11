TNB takes proactive measures to reduce risk of Covid-19

TNB’s chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman said since last week TNB had taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by conducting health screening for all employees and visitors at all TNB offices. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has taken proactive measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 at its TNB Headquarters in Jalan Bangsar, Wisma TNB in Jalan Timur, Petaling Jaya, and all branches nationwide.

In a statement yesterday, its chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman said the disinfection process and cleaning of the office environment took place on March 7 and 8, with the aim of ensuring that all employees and visitors feel confident about the safety and cleanliness of TNB offices.

He said since last week TNB had taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by conducting health screening for all employees and visitors at all TNB offices.

“Every officer of ‘Kedai Tenaga’ dealing with customers are provided with face masks.

Liquid disinfectants are also available on the premises for the convenience of employees and customers.

“TNB is also monitoring body temperatures of employees and customers at all ‘Kedai Tenaga’ nationwide,” he said.

He said cleaning of door handles, counters, chairs and payment kiosks ay Kedai Tenaga were also done three times a day using liquid disinfectants. ― Bernama