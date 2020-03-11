Saifuddin clocks in as Communications and Multimedia Minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his deputy Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin officially clock in today at the ministry in Putrjaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah clocked in as the Communications and Multimedia Minister today.

He arrived at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) here at 12.55pm after attending the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this morning.

On arrival he was greeted by his deputy Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad. Zahidi also began his official duties today.

After a doa (prayer) recitation to seek blessings, Saifuddin was taken around to meet other staff of the ministry.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nurini Kassim, its editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak, Information director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman and Broadcasting director-general Nor Yahati Awang.

Saifuddin and Zahidi were later given a briefing on the ministry by Suriani, deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Shakib Ahmad Shakir, deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Tan Chuan Ou and senior under secretary (Management) Mohammad Diah Wahari.

Saifuddin and Zahidi took their oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at istana Melawati here yesterday. — Bernama