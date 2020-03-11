Pahang PAS won’t demand exco posts, says party's state commissioner

General view of the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TEMERLOH, March 11 — Pahang PAS does not intend to demand or accept the state government’s executive council (exco) posts until after the 15th General Election (GE15), despite the current national political changes.

Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar said the matter was decided at the PAS Daily Executive Committee Meeting today, which agreed that the issue would only be discussed after GE15.

“Based on our observations, we see that the state government’s administration is running well and smoothly, so we do not want to interfere.

“We will not demand posts until after GE15, unless there is a directive at the central level, which, if it takes place, will be discussed with the state government,” he told a press conference at the Pahang PAS liaison office here today.

Asked about positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) or subsidiaries of the state government, Rosli said they were ready to consider the offer if any, but understood that the posts had been filled before the formation of Perikatan Nasional.

Rosli also assured that Pahang PAS was ready to contribute ideas, energy and expertise to the state government despite not holding any post at the administrative level.

“Despite being part of the state government, Pahang PAS will continue to carry out the duty of providing check and balance which were implemented when we were the opposition for the benefit of the people,” he said.

For the record, PAS has eight state assemblymen in Pahang and all had expressed their support for the state government, especially after the start of the National Consensus at the Cameron Highlands by-election in January 2019.

Rosli also announced that they had agreed to accept the offer of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to be members of the Village Development and security committee (JKKK).

“An offer was made last month to involve three PAS members in each JKKK. To date, we have directed each branch to submit a list of candidates who can serve well,” he said.

Rosli also said that Pahang PAS was also ready to welcome former members of Parti Amanah Negara who want to join them. — Bernama