MMA lauds selection of medical doctors to lead Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said the selection of two trained doctors to handle the Health portfolio should lead to better policies for the country’s healthcare.

The group noted that both incoming Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and his deputy, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, had served in the country’s hospitals previously.

“We believe this will be a plus point and beneficial in policy making of our nation’s healthcare.

“The appointment of two deputy health ministers may be seen as the priority given to this ministry,” the MMA said in a statement.

Aside from Dr Noor Azmi, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang was also named as a deputy health minister.

The MMA went on to express its hope for the new minister to urgently attend to the country’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation and to seek additional funding for the public healthcare system.

The new minister and his deputies were among the members of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration revealed yesterday.

The portfolio was previously handled by Amanah’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.