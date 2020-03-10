MACC should investigate new ministers who signed SDs supporting Dr M, says PKR man

PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby November 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should investigate some members of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet, said PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

The Lembah Pantai MP said “three or four” of them had signed statutory declarations (SD) to support former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on February 29 — the day Pakatan Harapan claimed they have majority support from 114 MPs after the Palace chose Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister.

“There are now some people on Dr Mahathir list who are in Muhiyiddin’s Cabinet.

“The MACC should investigate whether anyone was induced to jump ship as Cabinet positions come with perks.

“So now that list is out, perhaps MACC can compare lists and investigate these people. It could be three or four. All of the 114 MPs have signed statutory declarations, so the MACC must investigate these ministers,” he told reporters after the closed-door Uphold People’s Mandate rally at Sime Darby Convention Centre last night.

On Feb 29, Fahmi posted a video of MPs signing documents supporting Dr Mahathir in a last ditch attempt to proved PH still commands a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir that night announced that he had the support of 114 MPs — which exceeds the simple majority of 112 MPs — to be prime minister, and said he will notify the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of this claiming that the number of MPs that Muhyiddin has presented to the regent earlier was “not accurate”.

Dr Mahathir said that he and the five other PPBM MPs all signed statutory declarations to affirm that they do not support Muhyiddin, listing the others as being Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, and Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith.

PH also released a list of the 114 MPs who signed SDs to support Dr Mahathir on the same night.

In a Cabinet line-up announced by Muhyiddin yesterday, several MPs that were featured in the list including Eddin, Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin, Selangau MP Baru Bian as well as Kota Marudu MP Maximus Ongkili.