Report: AG renews mandate for Sri Ram to continue as ad-hoc prosecutor in 1MDB-linked cases

Lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has renewed the mandate for private lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram to continue as an ad hoc prosecutor in four cases related to the 1MDB scandal.

According to The Edge Markets portal, former Federal Court judge Sri Ram confirmed this when he was contacted but declined to elaborate.

Former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who appointed Sri Ram previously, resigned after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as the prime minister.

The four cases Sri Ram is leading include former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s main 1MDB corruption trial, Najib and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s trial for allegedly tampering with a federal audit report, and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial.

He will also lead the prosecution against Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafie Abdullah, in a money laundering trial that has not started.

After Thomas resigned unexpectedly, the fate of these cases came under intense speculation.

Najib is the immediate past president of Umno that is now back in power as a result of last month’s political crisis.



