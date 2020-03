Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad will be the minister in charge of religious affairs. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced today that Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad will be the minister in charge of religious affairs, debunking rumours that the post will be held by a PAS leader.

Instead, PAS’ Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary will be Zulkifli’s deputy.

MORE TO COME