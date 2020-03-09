Fadillah thanks PM for trusting GPS leaders in Cabinet line-up

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof thanked the Prime Minister for his confidence in Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the new Cabinet line-up. — Bernama file pic

KUCHING, March 9 — Petra Jaya Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident that leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak are reliable as the new Cabinet line has the participation of GPS politicians.

He thanked Muhyiddin for appointing him as a senior minister and works minister and for including his colleagues from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the new Cabinet line-up.

“The appointments should not be something that we just be proud off, but rather we should take it as a huge trust entrusted upon us for the benefit of the people and country, which we must carry with a sense of responsibility,” Fadillah, who is also GPS parliamentary chief whip, said.

He said the appointments, which are allocated to GPS, are a form of recognition for the people of Sarawak under Muhyiddin’s leadership at the federal level and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg at the state level.

Fadillah said as members of the Cabinet from GPS, in fighting for the state’s rights, they will always give priority to the nation’s interests in carrying out their duties.

The eight from GPS in the Federal Cabinet, apart from Fadillah, are Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi; Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; Datuk Sri Nancy Shukri and the deputy ministers are Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib; Hasbi Habibollah; Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang; Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Datul Sri Tiong King Sing.

Meanwhile, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he is looking forward to working closely with his newly appointed federal counterpart Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“I can only say that I am so happy with her helming the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“We are close and definitely we will work closely to bring Malaysian as well as Sarawak tourism industry into greater heights,” he said.