Anwar claims Perikatan enticing Pakatan MPs to jump over

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has alleged today that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is attempting to get more Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs to cross over.

Malaysiakini reported Anwar telling a gathering of activists at his residence in Bukit Segambut that PN is currently trying convince each of PH’s MPs, ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting that has been delayed from March 9 to 18.

“This is part of the hurdles that we face in our struggle. Those who had gone to the other side are also wavering, they are not that strong,” he reportedly said, referring to the country’s political upheaval.

“Their job is to convince [people on our side] one by one.”

The PKR president also joked that he has not been approached by anybody from PN, causing him to feel slighted.

“But whoever does try to convince me, I’ll hit them,” he was quoted saying.

PH is planning to call for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after claiming that the Pagoh MP had misled the Yang di-Pertuan Agong over his supposed command of the majority in Dewan Rakyat.

The former ruling coalition had previously said it has the support of at least 112 MPs out of 222, a simple majority of the Parliament.

Dr Mahathir also warned that the sitting must be done soon as the new federal government may attempt to postpone it as long as they can, leading to fears that the MPs who supported him may be induced to defect.

The Langkawi MP said Muhyiddin is still merely the prime minister by way of the Agong’s appointment, and will still need to prove his legitimacy by showing he commands majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.