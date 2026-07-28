KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Police will call up Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and a Rembau Umno leader soon to record their statements over remarks made during the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said police have so far received 11 reports against the Rembau Umno leader, while reports involving Muhammad Sanusi are still being updated, Berita Harian reported today.

“Once police received two reports over statements issued by Datuk Seri Sanusi, investigation papers were opened under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We have yet to record his statement and immediate action will be taken,” he told a press conference after inspecting the early voting centre at the Nilai district police headquarters here today.

Alzafny said police had called several witnesses and recorded their statements, while seeking assistance from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to support investigations involving the PAS leader.

On the case involving the Rembau Umno leader, who allegedly linked the Negeri Sembilan royal institution with a political party, Alzafny said police had received 11 reports so far.

“Investigation papers have been opened and investigations are being conducted under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, as well as Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Several statements from witnesses who came forward to lodge reports, as well as additional witnesses, have been recorded. We will call this man to continue investigations,” he said.

Last Thursday, Muhammad Sanusi was reported to have said that Malays only have Tanah Melayu, while other races have countries historically associated with their origins.

However, the remarks by the PAS Sik division chief during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) grand ceramah ahead of the Negeri Sembilan polls sparked controversy after some parties alleged they amounted to an attempt to deny the citizenship of non-Malays.