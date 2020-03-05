Source: Latheefa resigns as MACC chief, deputy Azam to take charge Monday

According to a source, MACC Chief Commisioner Latheefa Koya has resigned from her position. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Coruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commisioner Latheefa Koya has resigned from her position, a source privy to the agency's developments said tonight.

“She has resigned. Datuk Seri Azam Baki will clock in on Monday,” the source who requested anonymity told Malay Mail when contacted.

It is understood that Azam will take the helm on a temporary basis at the moment, but will likely be promoted to the position of MACC chief permanently in due course.

Malay Mail has reached out to both Latheefa and Azam for their comment but neither has replied at the time of writing.

MORE TO COME