Annuar Musa calls on Perikatan to enhance Malay-Muslim unity

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa during a press conference at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2020. — Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa has urged today for the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to continue and increase efforts to unite the Malay-Muslim community.

However, the secretary-general of the Malay nationalist party said this must go hand-in-hand with not sidelining the minorities.

“The effort to unite the ummah must be continued and strengthened,” he posted, using the Arabic term referring to the Muslim community.

“The Malays and Bumiputeras must provide the basis of stability, without ever sidelining any ethnic groups. In fact, the move to defend minorities must also be increased.”

“Hopefully, the PN government will do something,” he added.

PN refers to the alliance between former Pakatan Harapan component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and former enemies Barisan Nasional and PAS, supported by Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin promised to be a prime minister for all Malaysians, as the country remains divided across ethno-religious and class lines.

In his first special address since being sworn in, Muhyiddin said he will represent every ethnic group, from Perlis in the north to Sabah in East Malaysia.

Following the swearing in of Muhyiddin, some social media users claim to have seen and faced an increase of racial posts against critics of the Pagoh MP and his coalition government with Malay nationalist party Umno and Islamist party PAS.

The Bumiputera, which includes the Malays, make up roughly 62 per cent of the country’s population.



