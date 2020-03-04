Sarawak govt provides animal control vehicles to local authorities to curb rabies

Personnel from the Kuching South City Council lift a cage containing a stray dog during an operation to control the rabies outbreak in Kuching July 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 4 — The Sarawak government today handed over 26 units of animal control vehicles, worth RM3.37 million, for use by local government authorities, million total animal control vehicles for use by the 26 Local Authorities (PBT) in the state, especially to curb the spread of rabies.

The vehicles, which had been modified for the purpose, were handed over to the 26 local government authorities in Sarawak by the State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a ceremony at the Kuching Selatan City Council Building here.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Sim said the public also played an important role in efforts to curb the spread of rabies, where a total of 22 cases, including 21 deaths, were recorded in the state between 2017 and 2019.

“One of the ways that the public can play their role is to avoid feeding stray dogs, while food stall operators should dispose of their food waste at suitable places that are not accessible to the animals,” he said

He said Sarawak recorded an average of up to 300 cases of dog bites a month and advised those who have been bitten by to immediately get anti-rabies injection which is available for free at government hospitals. — Bernama