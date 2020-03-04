MMEA appoints Mohd Rosli Abdullah as Sabah, Labuan’s maritime director

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 ― First Admiral Maritime Mohd Rosli Abdullah has been appointed Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, effective yesterday.

Mohd Rosli, formerly the agency’s Intelligence director, replaces Rear Admiral Maritime Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan, who now heads the agency’s security division.

A ceremony was held today where Kamaruszaman handed over his duty to Mohd Rosli and was witnessed by MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

Mohd Zubil, in a statement, expressed confidence that Mohd Rosli’s appointment as the new MMEA director for Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan would further enhance the agency’s fight against crime and strengthening its sea search and rescue operations.

“I believe the challenges facing the maritime personnel here are huge because Sabah and Labuan have a unique geography with 492 islands, covering 84,003 square kilometers along the coastline stretching 1,440 kilometres,” he added. ― Bernama