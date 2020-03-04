Agong’s birthday now on June 8

The current Agong, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, ascended the throne on January 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday this year has been shifted to June 8, according to Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The celebration was previously set for June 6, a Saturday.

“The government has also agreed that for 2021 and the remainder of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign, the celebration the Yang diPertuan Agong’s Birthday will be on the first Monday of June,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Zuki also said the celebration will be a national holiday.

The current Agong ascended the throne on January 24, 2019.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was unexpectedly called to appoint a prime minister last month, when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned and triggered a political crisis in the country.