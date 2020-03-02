‘We’ve been made to look like a fool’, prosecution says over Zahid’s bid to delay trial

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was today accused of concerting a “blatant lie” and made a fool out of the prosecution involved in ongoing his corruption trial, after the High Court called for parties to appear to seek explanation over the trial’s adjournment to meet with the Prime Minister.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Datuk Rozela Toran said Ahmad Zahid had intentionally misled the court into giving a ‘day off’ and made a fool out of the the prosecution.

“That is a blatant lie to the court. I would like to move this court for contempt because the accused person has lied in court.

“We have been made to look like a fool. We took their word in good faith and this is what we get. I urge My Lord to exercise your discretion,” she argued.

Earlier today, the High Court allowed Ahmad Zahid’s lawyers’ request to have the ongoing trial postponed to tomorrow, instead of resuming today as previously scheduled so that he could partake in involved in negotiations to form a new Cabinet under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister’s Office subsequently denied Ahmad Zahid’s claim by issuing a statement that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was only scheduled to meet the heads of Malaysia’s security forces today.

Raja Rozela earlier sought His Lordship to apply his discretion under Order 52 rule 2A Rules of the Court as what the accused did was unacceptable.

She then moved the court to cite Ahmad Zahid for contempt over the false statement that was made.

Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik who was the first to address the court, earlier explained that the defence never had the intention to mock or deceive the court.

“It is not my intention to deceive My Lord. Perhaps there was a wrong choice of word.

“In fact, after court proceedings, Zahid did make attempts to meet PM but PM had to rush to Muar.

“Never our intention to deceive or mock court. That’s the last thing we would do,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, himself present in court, was also ordered by the learned judge to provide an explanation over the matter.

“My Lord, I had received a letter from PMO. Normally in a new government, the possible party leaders have to negotiate the position of MPs to be appointed to Cabinet.

“That’s why discussion took place in PMO. There was a discussion. The letter had asked me to come around 12.30pm,” he told the court from accused dock.

Sequerah then asked Ahmad Zahid to produce the said letter before the court tomorrow when trial resumed, pending his decision on whether to allow contempt proceedings against Ahmad Zahid.

Today was initially scheduled to be the 19th day of Ahmad Zahid’s trial involving 47 charges related to alleged bribery, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, with the prosecution saying this morning that it was ready to continue trial with five prosecution witnesses ready to testify.