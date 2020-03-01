Two MPs in Dr M's list of 114 supporters deny backing him as PM

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Abdul Fasal. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat have reportedly denied signing statutory declarations (SD) supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

In a report by Malaysiakini, Syed Abu was quoted saying he did not voice support for Dr Mahathir but revealed that he had signed an SD supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin instead.

According to the portal, he showed a picture of him presenting the signed SD to Muhyiddin in the presence of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as proof of his allegiance to Muhyiddin.

Masir, in a video he released, similarly denied supporting Dr Mahathir.

"I support Muhyiddin as prime minister," he said in the video.

Both Syed Abu and Masir's names were in Dr Mahathir's list of 114 MPs who supported him.

Their denial brings the number of MPs supporting Dr Mahathir down to 112 but as of late last night, Hulu Selangor MP June Leow's name was added to list bringing the total to 113.

Muhyiddin is expected to be sworn in as the prime minister at 10.30am today while Dr Mahathir is expected to present the list to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah before the swearing in ceremony.