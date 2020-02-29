Sarawak CM: GPS only backing Muhyiddin as PM, not part of his Perikatan Nasional coalition

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrates after being appointed as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister in front of his house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition which governs the state of Sarawak today clarified that it has not joined PM-to-be Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new coalition Perikatan Nasional, but had merely backed him for the prime minister post.

The Sarawak chief minister’s office released a statement today to clear the air regarding the GPS-led Sarawak government’s political position, explaining that its GPS will only be a Perikatan Nasional-friendly party.

“The GPS government wishes to congratulate YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin bin Md Yasin, the Member of Parliament for Pagoh (P143) for being appointed as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia today by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“However, in reference to a press conference by Tan Sri Muhyiddin, it must be clarified that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not a member of the Perikatan Nasional but only as a political entity in Sarawak that gives support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin in the interest of the nation and to save Malaysia from political instability without sacrificing the interest of Sarawak,” the statement said.

“At this juncture, GPS will only be a political party that is friendly to the Perikatan Nasional,” the statement added.

The Istana Negara this afternoon announced that Muhyiddin will be sworn in as the eighth prime minister tomorrow morning, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had determined that he was likely to command the confidence of a majority of MPs following nominations received from independent MPs and the leaders of political parties with MPs.

Political parties that had endorsed Muhyiddin as prime minister include Muhyiddin’s own party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PAS and Barisan Nasional component party members Umno, MCA, MIC.

The new Perikatan Nasional coalition which emerged during the recent political crisis is believed to include PPBM, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and PAS.

GPS is a sizeable bloc in the Dewan Rakyat with 18 MPs, with only one known earlier this afternoon to have backed Dr Mahathir while the PM candidate of choice for the remaining 17 were not announced to the public earlier today.

GPS, which was set up by parties who were formerly part of BN, has an overwhelming majority in the Sarawak state legislative assembly.