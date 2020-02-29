Salahuddin: Pakatan to probe Muhyiddin’s appointment as PM, claims coalition commands 112 MPs’ support

Members of the media wait outside the Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said Pakatan Harapan (PH) will conduct its own probe to find out how Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as prime minister.

The Pakatan presidential council member claimed that the PH coalition commanded the support of between 111 to 112 MPs, enough to form a simple majority government.

“We are currently collecting evidence, such as the number of statutory declarations, and find out ourselves,” Salahuddin said upon arriving at Yayasan Al-Bukhary for a meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MORE TO COME