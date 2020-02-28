Muhyiddin edges closer to be eighth PM with expected Warisan backing

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was believed to have met Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Sabah’s ruling bloc is expected to back the nomination of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be Malaysia’s next prime minister.

Sources told Malay Mail that Parti Warisan Sabah is expected to add its nine MPs to the mix, although their ally, Upko, with one MP, is expected to abstain.

However, one source close to the Sabah bloc stressed that the numbers are “not confirmed until it comes from CM”, referring to Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie was believed to have met Muhyiddin earlier today.

Should Warisan confirm its support, Muhyiddin would have 105 MPs out of 222 behind him.

This includes Bersatu’s 36, Barisan Nasional’s 42 and PAS’s 18.

Sarawak’s ruling pact, GPS, has said it will announce its decision on Sunday.

