Sarawak CM: Politicians’ greed for power reason for Pakatan's collapse

MIRI, Feb 26 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government is caused by greed for power.

“It is all about fighting who should be the prime minister. If he is the prime minister, let him be the prime minister. We just support,” he said in his keynote address at an integrity gathering organised by the Chief Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said there is no need to fight for power.

“Now that Malaysia is facing Covid-19 (novel coronavirus), that is a challenge from God. Why issue the challenge? Perhaps, we have lost our concentration in our part to God,” he said.

He said due to the greed for power, the country is now facing chaos.

“I want to ask why there is chaos? Because everyone wants to become prime minister,” he said, adding that each camp is now asking for support because they don’t have the number to form the new federal government.

He said they are waiting for GPS to side with them so they have the right number of parliamentarians.

Abang Johari said the GPS government under his leadership will continue to give priority to Sarawak first, instead of bothering with what is happening in Peninsular Malaysia.

“People (in Peninsular Malaysia) are fighting among themselves, it is up to them as long as we protect our own houses.

“I only use one guideline and, that is, to undertake the tasks entrusted to me. That is why I have said I don’t fear anybody, but I fear God.

“There are a lot of slanders posted on social media against me. As Muslims, we all know that lies are terrible things,” he said.

In a statement issued to the media later, the chief minister assured Sarawakians that any decision taken by the GPS government will be in the interest of the nation without sacrificing the rights and interests of Sarawak.

“The most important concern is that Malaysia must have political stability in order for the nation to move forward,” he said.

He said the GPS government will abide by any decision taken by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to solve the political impasse based on Article 40 (2) (a) and (b), Article 43 (2) (a) and Article 55 (2) to be read together as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.



