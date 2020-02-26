Kedah political situation: Mukhriz asks for time before issuing statement

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir tonight asked for time to be given to him before he issues any statement concerning current political developments in the state. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, Feb 26 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir tonight asked for time to be given to him before he issues any statement concerning current political developments in the state.

“Be patient, give me time to meet with my colleagues before I issue a statement. There are many more things which I need to do to ensure Kedah’s future,” he said briefly to reporters when met at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here.

He arrived on a Firefly flight from Kuala Lumpur at about 8.20 pm, with his wife Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria.

The Mentri Besar is expected to convene a special meeting with state executive councillors at his official residence Seri Mentaloon here, tonight.

The political developments in Kedah continue to pose questions, with both the government bloc and the Opposition still keeping mum on any changes to the state administration.

There are 36 state legislative assembly seats in Kedah, with PAS occupying 15, Bersatu (6), PKR (7), Amanah (4), Umno (2) and DAP (2). The political uncertainty which unfolded on Monday at federal level with the Prime Minister’s resignation and Bersatu’s departure from the Pakatan Harapan alliance, has raised questions about the position of PH-led state governments. — Bernama