Johor Sultan to meet all state reps today amid possibility of hung assembly

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar arriving at the Bukit Timbalan administrative building in Johor Baru February 26, 2020. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Johor’s 56 state assemblymen have been summoned to appear before Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Bukit Timbalan administrative building here today.

It is understood that the assemblymen have been summoned to give their views to Sultan Ibrahim regarding the latest political scenario in the country, especially in Johor.

Most of the state assemblyman from both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and also Barisan Nasional (BN) arrived by 2.30pm.

Sultan Ibrahim, who personally drove a ruby red Rolls Royce sports utility vehicle, arrived at 2.44pm.

At present, there is no official statement issued by the Johor palace or the state government.

For Johor, it has been widely speculated that the southern state will see a hung state assembly if there is an emergence of a new political bloc or coalition.

PH has 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

BN or Muafakat Nasional, on the other hand, has 17 seats comprising 14 from Umno, two from MIC and one from PAS.