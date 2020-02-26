In a bid to spur domestic tourism, Penangites get 50pc discounts for ticketed attractions in the state

Yeoh said the campaign, taglined 'Cuti-cuti Penang', is the first strategy to revitalise the tourism sector in Penang and to spur domestic tourism. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 — Penang kicked off a “Penang-lang 50% off” campaign to energise the state's economy today.

The Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP), in collaboration with Penang Global Tourism and the state tourism committee, came up with this campaign to rebuild the tourism sector in the state which was badly hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

ATAP Chairman Ch’ng Huck Theng said the campaign is exclusively for Penangites or those with a Penang residential address on their MyKad.

“All Penangites will get 50 per cent off on ticket prices at participating attractions during this campaign period,” he said at a joint press conference with tourism state exco Yeoh Soon Hin today.

He said more than 20 attractions-based members including retail outlets and thematic restaurants will offer a 50 per cent discount on their admission tickets and great deals on their products and services during the campaign.

The campaign is from March 15 till May 15.

Yeoh said the campaign, taglined Cuti-cuti Penang, is the first strategy to revitalise the tourism sector in Penang and to spur domestic tourism.

“We want to encourage Penangites to travel in Penang, experience Penang and understand more about local attractions,” he said.

He said Penangites should experience the local attractions themselves so they can share their experiences with their friends and family outside of Penang.

He said most locals prefer visiting attractions outside the state and this is the time for them to stay back as a visitor in their own state.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that they don’t have to go far with Penang’s plentiful attractions,” he said.

Penangites need only show their MyKad with the Penang state code of 07, 34 and 35 or with a Penang address to be eligible for the discount.

Participating attractions include The Top Penang, Tech Dome Penang, Dark Mansion-3D Glow in The Dark Museum, Penang Hop On Hop Off, Penang Bird Park, Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, Tropical Spice Garden, Teddyville Museum, Audi Dream Farm, The Habitat Penang Hill, Monkeycup Penang Hill, The Owl Museum Penang Hill and The Camera Museum Penang Hill.

The participating retailers and restaurants are Ghee Hiang, Cheong Kim Chuan Local Products, Harrison Signature Cocoa Boutique, Travis Hegel, Craft Batik and David Brown’s Restaurant and Tea Terrace.