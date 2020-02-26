DAP rep claims Perak only has caretaker government with Bersatu out of Pakatan

DAP assemblyman and constitutional law expert Abdul Aziz Bari said the Perak administration is now a caretaker government as Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu cannot remain mentri besar as his party was no longer in Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 26 — DAP assemblyman and constitutional law expert Abdul Aziz Bari said the Perak administration is now a caretaker government as Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu cannot remain mentri besar as his party was no longer in Pakatan Harapan.

Aziz asserted that Bersatu’s departure from the coalition meant Ahmad Faizal no longer has the standing to remain in the role.

“Bersatu has left PH and Ahmad Faizal is still with the party. Thus, he has ceased from being the mentri besar automatically as the government is or was PH once,” he told Malay Mail when via text message.

“When Ahmad Faizal ceased from being mentri besar, the entire state government fell with him.

“To my mind, constitutionally speaking, in Perak, the government has become a caretaker one until a new one is appointed by the Sultan of Perak,” he added.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman said this after Ahmad Faizal asserted yesterday that he still commanded the support of the majority and could remain as the MB.

Ahmad Faizal also said the Perak government is functioning as usual despite the current political developments taking place at the federal government.

Commenting on Perak Amanah’s expressing support for Ahmad Faizal to continue leading the state administration, Aziz said this was absurd.

“It’s like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim taking PAS MPs as their supporters in Parliament. That is the analogy of Amanah support for Ahmad Faizal.

“Is Perak Amanah following Ahmad Faizal who has left PH? Remember Ahmad Faizal has never broken away from Bersatu and now Amanah siding with him? Amanah need to explain,” he said.

Yesterday, Amanah announced its position after arguing that Bersatu’s exit from the coalition did not mean the government was no longer valid.

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad also challenged Ahmad Faizal yesterday to prove he still command the majority support among the assemblymen.

Aziz said that the support expressed by Amanah towards Ahmad Faizal made no difference.

“They play to the game set by the Opposition leader. Amanah is essentially supporting someone who is no longer the Mentri Besar,” he said.