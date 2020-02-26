Branded as rogues, Azmin’s faction now pushes for national reconciliation

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seen leaving Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s team of 11 MPs are now calling for national reconcilliation in order to foster “greater good for the nation.”

In a statement today signed by the 11, the MPs also called for politicians to dump “narrow party politics” and prioritise the wellbeing of the public.

“After the people rose to defeat kleptocracy in the 14th general election, they want a stable government. A government which can focus on addressing the people’s problems.

“Fix the economy, generate growth, create jobs, execute policies so that the nation’s wealth can be shared regardless of race and state. Isn’t this the people’s aspiration?” they ask.

“The national reconciliation would be executed. under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, together with the support of all parties who want Malaysia to be stable and continue progressing, while addressing the nation’s challenges,” they added.

The group also reiterated its support towards Dr Mahathir’s leadership as prime minister for a full term, to execute the national reconciliation plan.

They also thanked Malaysians for keeping calm despite the current political tumult in the country.

Dr Mahathir’s new government is likely to contain new and old faces but could be smaller and reflect a theme of national reconciliation, according to analysts and sources.

Malay Mail understands that the model of government being looked at is along the lines of a Winston Churchill wartime Cabinet because the country is facing serious economic challenges and an urgent need to accelerate institutional reforms.

A non-partisan government could lift the limitations of a single bloc leadership, freeing Tun Mahathir from thorny issues like race, religion and the party schism that dogged a large part of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 22 month-rule, and allow him to focus on more pressing matters like the economy and reform.

Currently the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is in the midst of interviewing the remaining 132 MPs, to determine who holds the majority support to form the next government.

He had yesterday, interviewed 90 MPs.

The interviews are set to be a one-one-one, with His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The 94-year-old Dr Mahathir unexpectedly announced his resignation as the Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman on Monday, shortly after his party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that it was abandoning PH.