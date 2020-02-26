Bersatu Youth wing breaks silence, voices support for Dr M

Syed Saddiq said Armada will never collaborate with those who taint the Malays’ image as robbers and traitors of the people’s mandate. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Armada, the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), issued last night its first statement since the party announced its departure from Pakatan Harapan, voicing support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister.

Its leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the wing stood by Dr Mahathir’s decision to shun the plot to form a government with Umno, even if it is for “Malay unity”.

“The meeting of Armada Bersatu Malaysia unanimously agreed to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister to safeguard national and public interests,” he said in the statement.

“Armada Bersatu Malaysia welcomes Malay unity but in the name of principle and integrity will never collaborate with those who taint the Malays’ image as robbers and traitors of the people’s mandate when they were in power.”

The Armada chief said the statement expressed the collective voice of the wing, which so far is the first to openly criticise the botched coup believed to be engineered by rogue PKR members and some within Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir was said to have been pressured by many in the party’s top leadership to desert PH for a new political alliance that included Umno and PAS, which prompted him to quit as prime minister and Bersatu chairman.

His resignation effectively ended PH rule and sparked a political crisis.

Bersatu has since rejected Dr Mahathir’s resignation as its chairman, and reiterated that it has quit PH.