Bersatu: All MPs declared their support for Dr M as PM

K Bersatu said it is confident that the political situation can be resolved soon, with the party and the country becoming much stronger under Dr Mahathir’s leadership. — Picture by Firdaus Latif UALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia announced today that all of its MPs indicated their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay on as prime minister during the meet with Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning.

The former Pakatan Harapan component also said it is confident that the political situation can be resolved soon, with the party and the country becoming much stronger under Dr Mahathir’s leadership — even after the Langkawi MP had resigned as party chairman.

“All Bersatu’s Dewan Rakyat members have met Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning to state their support for Dr Mahathir as prime minister,” its information chief Radzi Jidin said in a statement.

“Bersatu members are urged to calm down and give their full trust towards party leaders to handle the current political situation.”

On Monday, Bersatu announced that it had pulled out of PH.

Just a few minutes later, Dr Mahathir announced that he has resigned as prime minister, triggering the dissolution of the PH Cabinet.

Dr Mahathir has also since resigned as Bersatu chairman, with the party subsequently rejecting the former’s resignation on the same day, and affirming that it is out of PH.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has begun the second interview session with MPs today, starting with the 25 from Bersatu (sans Dr Mahathir, who met the Agong earlier).