Report: Selangor MB, some Azmin loyalists in state assembly to stay in PKR

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari reportedly said he will stand with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s PKR allies in the Selangor legislative assembly have reportedly decided to stay put, for now, despite the former being sacked from the party and declaring himself as part of an independent bloc.

English daily The Star quoted an anonymous PKR assemblyman saying Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is one of Azmin's proteges, will stand with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.



PKR assemblymen who reportedly attended the meeting called by Amirudin at his official residence to discuss the current turn of events yesterday said this stand was known to all who were present.



“Amirudin made it clear that he stood with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR.



“He also said that he will protect the Pakatan Harapan government in Selangor,” said the anonymous source.



The assemblyman also said it was surprising that Azmin’s political secretary and Gombak assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham did not indicate whether he would be leaving the party to join his boss and mentor.



Hilman was not present at the meeting at Amirudin's official residence yesterday, but was spotted at a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s meeting.



According to The Star also, besides Hilman, others who did not attend the meeting at the Mentri Besar’s official residence were Najwan Halimi (Kota Anggerik), Rodziah Ismail (Batu Tiga) and Haniza Talha (Lembah Jaya).



Many of the assemblymen who had attended a dinner event at a hotel on Sunday evening comprising PKR leaders from Azmin’s faction, together with Bersatu, PAS and Umno leaders, were also at the meeting with Amirudin.



“Many said they had attended the gathering to show support for Azmin but were taken aback with what transpired there,” claimed the assemblyman.



