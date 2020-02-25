PMO says Dr M met party leaders today, to see others tomorrow

A general view of the Perdana Putra building which houses the Prime Minister’s Office on the fifth floor, in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad received visits from several political party leaders at his office today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The PMO said the interim PM met earlier with Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Patinggi Abang Openg, Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu.

He also met with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and will meet with independent MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“Tomorrow, Dr Mahathir is expected to meet Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal,” the PMO said.

Leaders of political parties have called on Dr Mahathir throughout his first day back at the office as interim PM.

He resigned unexpectedly yesterday after a Sunday full of political intrigue stemming from a suspected plot to form a coalition government without the main PKR, DAP, and Amanah.