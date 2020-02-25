For briefing, media given access into Istana Negara sans dress code

Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin addresses members of the press at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Media practitioners were given access into Istana Negara today for a special briefing on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s interview of each MP to determine who commands the majority to be prime minister.

This is the first time such a briefing has been held by the palace, without the usual dress code of either traditional wear or lounge suit for guests and visitors.

Media members were allowed in at about 12pm, with the briefing by the Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Yesterday, the palace had provided fried chicken from KFC as food for reporters covering the ongoings here.