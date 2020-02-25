Dr Wan Azizah bids farewell to ministry staff

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail leaves the PKR headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail bade farewell to the staff of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya today.

“I really appreciate their services and dedication during my tenure (as deputy prime minister and Women, Family and Community Development minister),” she said in a post on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Pandan MP, also uploaded a video clip of almost two minutes’ duration showing her chatting and shaking hands with the staff.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had consented to the appointment of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim prime minister after accepting the latter’s resignation yesterday.

The duties of all members of the administration (comprising the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and also their political secretaries) have ceased on the same date. — Bernama