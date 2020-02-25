CJ, AG seen entering palace ahead of Agong's meet with MPs

Luxury vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders arrive at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Attorney General Tommy Thomas were seen arriving at Istana Negara this morning to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Members of the media waiting at Gate 2 of the palace saw Tengku Maimun arriving at 10.32am, followed by Thomas at around 10.46am.

Meanwhile, Umno Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was seen arriving at 10.50am.

Kereta yang membawa Ahli Parlimen Gua Musang Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, tiba di Istana Negara melalui Pintu 2 pada 10.47 pagi pic.twitter.com/lKkYh8qXi2 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 25, 2020

There were also reports that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other Opposition MPs are currently heading there as well.

Najib’s case was postponed today as he said he needed to attend a political meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre at 10.30am and then to meet the Agong.

