Eleven MPs abandon PKR to form new independent bloc under Azmin

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Up to 11 MPs from PKR who are aligned with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has resigned from the party and the Pakatan Harapan coalition to form a new independent bloc in Parliament.

The 11 lawmakers made a statement in one of the two PKR’s media WhatsApp Group, stating their intention to abandon their party and ruling coalition amidst a power struggle between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PPBM chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We, PKR MPs have declared that we have left PKR and the Pakatan Harapan coalition to form an independent bloc in Parliament,” the statement said.

The ministers involved are Ampang MP and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin; Indera Mahkota MP and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and; Selangau MP and Works Minister Baru Bian.

Deputy ministers who have joined them are Bandar Tun Razak MP and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar; Penang Deputy Chief Minister and Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman.

The other MPs are deputy speaker and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.

However, prior to their announcement rumours were already rife that Azmin and Zuraida were going to be sacked from the party.

At the same time, PPBM had also left the coalition with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepping down from his position as prime minister.

Sources say that the interim prime minister will be Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.