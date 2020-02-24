Azmin and Zuraida seen entering Dr M’s Seri Kembangan house after his resignation as PM

Members of media gather outside Gate B of Tun Mahathir's housing area in Seri Kembangan February 24, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A fleet of heavily-tinted cars believed to be carrying Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin and several other lawmakers were seen entering the residential compound of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here in Mines Wellness City just half an hour after the latter announced his resignation as prime minister.

Azmin and Zuraida were among the names of 11 MPs announced to have exited PKR today to form an independent bloc even as the party announced their expulsion.

Their presence at Dr Mahathir’s residence adds fuel to the speculation of a new coalition government in the making.

However, Dr Mahathir has been summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 5pm today.

