Amanah wants Dr M as PM even after his resignation

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Parti Amanah Negara threw its full support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister even after his resignation from the post earlier today.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said his party is still firmly with Dr Mahathir and with the Pakatan Harapan coalition amid intense speculation of a new alliance being formed to be government.

“Parti Amanah Negara wishes to stress our position that we voice full support towards YBhg Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Prime Minister of Malaysia and to continue leading Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a brief statement about an hour after the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Dr Mahathir’s resignation letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Mohamad’s statement also comes after Dr Mahathir’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) announced that it had decided yesterday to pull out of the PH coalition.

