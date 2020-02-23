Umno, PAS leaders join Azmin’s faction at Sheraton PJ

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Sheraton Hotel February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Umno and PAS leaders arrived at the Sheraton Hotel here and swiftly entered a meeting room to join PKR MPs from Datuk Seri Azmi Ali’s so-called “cartel”.

Among them were Umno’s Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob

PAS was represented by Datuk Seri Hadi Awang, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Nik Mohamad Zawawi Salleh.

Also present was Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

However, all refused to say why they were gathered here when approached by reporters.

“Wait for later,” Annuar said.

Speculation about a possible change of government went into overdrive today when the major political parties arranged impromptu meetings, after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council met to discuss the contentious power transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH after some leaders tried to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fix a date for when he will step down as the prime minister.