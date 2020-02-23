Source: Azmin, Zuraida to lead PKR exodus if there are enough MPs to form new govt with Bersatu and Opposition

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is seen in Parliament October 11, 2019.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the party’s vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin are purportedly set to lead an exodus of MPs and other leaders from the party today.

A source who is at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel where the “kartel” faction of PKR is currently meeting said that the announcement would be made today once the numbers are enough to form a new government.

“They are waiting on the numbers. Once enough numbers are reached, I think they will announce it,” said the source, referring to the number of MPs needed to form a simple majority required to form a new government.

However, another source close to Bersatu said Dr Mahathir will meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today but will not announce anything.

“Only Tun and the palace are privy to the matter that will be discussed,” said the source.

Currently, any coalition needs 112 out of 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to form a new government.

Although not confirmed, currently, the faction has at least 15 MPs at Sheraton.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir’s Bersatu has 26 seats while Umno has 39 with MCA two and MIC one.

PAS has 18 MPs while the Sarawak Opposition Coalition who controls the GPS government has 18 seats.

Today, talk is rife today that arrangements are being made for Dr Mahathir to meet PKR deputy president Azmin’s faction as well as representatives from Umno and PAS, with the ultimate aim of forming a new government by this week.

While there has been no official confirmation of such moves, Dr Mahathr’s Bersatu remains a Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party but its presidential council met this morning as speculation heats up over the future of the current government.

Fuelling the talk was news that Umno leaders will be holding a meeting this afternoon at the party headquarters at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile GPS is also said to have a meeting today while PKR president and PH designated eight PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is said to monitor the situation.